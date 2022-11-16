CSM Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

DIS stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. 540,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

