CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,210 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 738,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

