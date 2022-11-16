CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

EXPE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. 99,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

