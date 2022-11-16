CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 105,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

