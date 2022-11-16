CSM Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $283.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day moving average is $246.60. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.