Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Chairman Sells $13,713,759.89 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Thomas Linebarger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.30. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

