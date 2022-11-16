CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 8,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
CureVac Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
