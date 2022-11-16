CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,960 ($23.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,538.89. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,512 ($17.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,480 ($29.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,789.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,729.62.
In other news, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £560 ($658.05). In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 3,500 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £560 ($658.05). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($20,564.04). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,954 shares of company stock worth $4,280,708.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
