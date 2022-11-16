CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 370,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

