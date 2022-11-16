DA Davidson Raises Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Price Target to $24.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 2,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,135. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.