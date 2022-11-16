Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 903.8 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of DAIUF stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Daifuku has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $87.16.
About Daifuku
