Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 903.8 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of DAIUF stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Daifuku has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $87.16.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.