DataHighway (DHX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,981.96

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $97.09 million and $108,981.96 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00018433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,903,619 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.21229543 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134,895.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

