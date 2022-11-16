DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DatChat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DatChat by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 140,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. DatChat has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

