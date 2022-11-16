David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Down 3.3 %

Yelp stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 684,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $39.43.

Get Yelp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Yelp

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.