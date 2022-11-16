David Dantzker Sells 2,773 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $50.85.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
