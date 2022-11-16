David Dantzker Sells 2,773 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $50.85.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surmodics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Surmodics by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.