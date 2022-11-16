DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,387.38

DEI (DEI) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. DEI has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $47,387.38 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00345903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

