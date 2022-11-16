DEI Price Reaches $0.29 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, DEI has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $57,130.96 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00349752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022973 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

