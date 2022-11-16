Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $28.69 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 170,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 273,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.