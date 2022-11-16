Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $45.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 5.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $10.36 on Wednesday, hitting $219.20. 218,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,662. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

