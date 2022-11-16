Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

