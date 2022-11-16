Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 157 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

