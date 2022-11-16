DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,078. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

