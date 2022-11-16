Dero Market Capitalization Reaches $52.69 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00024499 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.69 million and $145,064.22 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,502.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00348044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00120551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00774118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00643512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00232517 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,033,044 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

