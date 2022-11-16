Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 474000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

