Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Hold

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

