DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 101,028 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

