DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.47 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. DeXe has a market cap of $86.47 million and $2.60 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00014217 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,467,077.40933815 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.52632504 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,191,020.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

