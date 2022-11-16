dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $201.76 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $201.76 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00349752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99372028 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

