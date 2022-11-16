Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 40,050 shares traded.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

