Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 7,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,897. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54.

