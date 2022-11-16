Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $255,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Shares of DIN opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.