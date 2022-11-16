Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Stake Reduced by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 802,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,582,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 137,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.