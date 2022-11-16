Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.93

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.93 and traded as low as $26.96. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 4,947,089 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 78,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

