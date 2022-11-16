Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
