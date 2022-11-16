Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

