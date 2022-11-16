Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.2 %

DG opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.