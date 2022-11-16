Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$89.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$54.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.95.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$798,200. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488 over the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

