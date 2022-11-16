Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 47284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DII.B has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$149.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Articles

