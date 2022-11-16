dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

DOTDF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOTDF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.03) to GBX 100 ($1.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Stories

