Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NET stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 4,923,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 150.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

