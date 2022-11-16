Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
Cloudflare Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NET stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 4,923,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
