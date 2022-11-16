Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $76.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

