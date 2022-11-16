Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 3,674 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

