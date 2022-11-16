Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.