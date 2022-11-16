Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.