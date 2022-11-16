Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of CME stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

