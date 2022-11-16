Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

