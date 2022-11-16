Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

