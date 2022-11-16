Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 366 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 31.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.