Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

