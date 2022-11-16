Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,143,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DREUF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

