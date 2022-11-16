DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DT Midstream worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

