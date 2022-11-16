Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,535,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,661 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DUK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. 91,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

